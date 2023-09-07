CURTIS, Neb.– Nicole Sorensen has completed an agricultural mechanics, animal systems and agriculture business training. The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ag Teacher Bootcamp training provided curriculum and training to agricultural education teachers. Through a scholarship, provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and funded by the Patterson Foundation, \ Sorensen was able to attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ag Teacher Bootcamp.

Attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ag Teacher Bootcamp was a great experience to connect with agriculture educators from all areas of Nebraska, as well as the United States," Sorensen said in a press release. "

"Teachers from Wyoming, Kansas and North Carolina also attended. We were able to sharpen our welding, electrical, companion animal and livestock genetics skills as we completed hands-on laboratory exercises and curriculum sharing. This provided many new ideas that we could take back to our classroom to enhance our current agricultural education programs."