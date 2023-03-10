The City of Minatare recently named Angie Hernandez as its city clerk.

Hernandez started with the City of Minatare as its clerk in November 2022. Previously, Hernandez worked at Regional West Medical Center, a local mortgage company and at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

"I am a visionary, enjoy challenges, and am very organized," she said in a bio provided by the City of Minatare.

Hernandez said she has also been involved in the community, serving as a dorm parent for WNCC students for the last 12 years, a host family for the Pioneer baseball team and with Special Olympics. She is as a three-year breast cancer survivor.

"I feel that after the fight with cancer, I can and will be able to do anything I set my eyes on," she said.

The City of Minatare also notes that it is now offering credit card machines to take payments and is working on adding an online payment option since Hernandez stepped into the role of city clerk.