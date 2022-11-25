Mitchell man among UNL students receiving research stipends

LINCOLN —Caleb Koranda of Mitchell is among 202 Husker undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Koranda, a senior computer science major, will participate in the project “Mixed-Initiative Solvers For Managing UNL’s Math Day Event” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.