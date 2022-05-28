Monument BPW announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

Two, Hayley Blackstone and Graham Kovarik, both Scotts Bluff County 2022 graduates, have been named this year’s recipients of the Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Scholarship valued at $500 each by the Monument Business and Professional Women of Gering.

Hayley Blackstone, a senior at Mitchell High School, the first recipient of the Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Scholarship participated in a myriad of activities while attending Mitchell High School. These include National Honor Society, FBLA, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Golf, Quiz Bowl, the Tiger Committed Advisory Committee, all while being senior class president. Hayley will be attending Black Hills State University in the fall where she plans to earn a degree in biology. Hayley is the daughter of Jordon and Chrissy of Mitchell.

Graham Kovarik is the second recipient of the Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Memorial Scholarship. Graham is a senior at Scottsbluff High School where he managed to be fully involved in both school and community activities including FFA, National Honor Society, Speech, and trapshooting. In addition, Graham has been employed both at Peaceful Prairie Nursery, Anita’s Greenscaping and Scooters. Graham plans to attend Iowa State University, where he will work toward the goal of becoming a veterinarian.

Both graduates were honored at the Monument Business and Professional Women’s May 24 Scholarship Banquet held at the Roma’s Italian Restaurant.

Monument BPW regularly meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Runza Restaurant in Scottsbluff.