Two outstanding young women, Angelica Anaya and Hannah Walker, both from Scotts Bluff County, were each recently awarded $500 scholarships by the Gering Monument Business and Professional Organization.

Angelica Anaya, currently a student at Western Nebraska Community College and a 2022 graduate of Scottsbluff High School, was presented with the Monument Business and Professional Women’s Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Scholarship.

Anaya, who will obtain an Associate of Arts degree in social work in the spring of 2024 from WNCC, has maintained a 4.0 GPA while being a member of the campus chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and participating in the WNCC Trio Program. In the future, Anaya plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney and complete a major in social work with an emphasis on working in schools. Angelica works at Westmoor Elementary in their after school program as a para and is also employed at Yoshi’s Frozen Yogurt in Scottsbluff. In her free time Angelica volunteers with the Big Sister/Little Sister Scottsbluff Softball Organization. She is the daughter of Ramiro and Acerina Anaya of Scottsbluff.

Hannah Walker was presented with the Monument BPW’s “Voice of the Working Woman Scholarship.” A recent graduate of Gering High School, Walker plans to have a future career in nursing. She will attend Western Nebraska Community College this coming fall. She has received her CNA License and completed a med aid class that will assist her in completing a future nursing degree. While in high school, Walker served as an intern in the District Office of Gering Public Schools, as well as being involved in HOSA, GGAA, GHS school musicals, Speech Team, band, tennis and FFA where she has held several offices. She is the daughter of Ron and Micki Walker of rural Scottsbluff.