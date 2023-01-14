More Panhandle residents named to state boards, commissions

LINCOLN — Former Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions on Dec. 29.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee

Linda S. Clemens, Alliance

Lisa S. Pruitt, Alliance

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities

Tricia D. Strauch, Lyman

Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – Twelfth Judicial District

Kimberly A. Engel, Scottsbluff

Bruce Ferguson, Scottsbluff

Peggy Popps, Sidney

David Neal Smith, Gering

Nebraska Library Commission

Diane Downer, Gering

State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services

Victor Gehrig, LADC, Gordon

Kyle Long, Scottsbluff

Nebraska Center for Nursing Board

Miguel Rocha, Scottsbluff

Nebraska Potato Development Committee

Chase Engel, Scottsbluff

State Board of Public Accountancy

Amy J. Holzworth, CPA, Scottsbluff

State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services

Gage Stermensky II, PysD, LP, LADC, BCB, Gering

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Miguel Rocha

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.