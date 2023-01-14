More Panhandle residents named to state boards, commissions

LINCOLN — Former Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions on Dec. 29.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee
Linda S. Clemens, Alliance
Lisa S. Pruitt, Alliance
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities
Tricia D. Strauch, Lyman
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – Twelfth Judicial District
Kimberly A. Engel, Scottsbluff
Bruce Ferguson, Scottsbluff
Peggy Popps, Sidney
David Neal Smith, Gering
Nebraska Library Commission
Diane Downer, Gering
State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services
Victor Gehrig, LADC, Gordon
Kyle Long, Scottsbluff
Nebraska Center for Nursing Board
Miguel Rocha, Scottsbluff
Nebraska Potato Development Committee
Chase Engel, Scottsbluff
State Board of Public Accountancy
Amy J. Holzworth, CPA, Scottsbluff
State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services
Gage Stermensky II, PysD, LP, LADC, BCB, Gering
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Miguel Rocha
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.