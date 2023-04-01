Quickert devoted considerable time and effort to finding the best possible replacement to assume care of his patients, Morrill County Hospital Specialty Clinic said in its announcement. Dr. Gordon F. Gibbs, of American Vein and Vascular Institute, will be joining MCCH Specialty Clinic starting April 2023.

Gibbs and his wife, Erin Reilly Gibbs, opened the first American Vein & Vascular Institute (formerly Rocky Mountain Vein Institute) in 2009, located in Pueblo, Colorado. The network of vein centers has since grown to be the largest in Colorado. After earning a Bachelor of Science in biology from Santa Clara University, California, in 1994, Gibbs earned his doctor of medicine degree from Loyola University’s Stritch School of Medicine in Illinois in 1999. His post-graduate medical training included a surgical internship at Mayo Clinic in completed in 2000, a research fellowship at Mayo Clinic in investigational radiology in 2001, a diagnostic radiology residency at Mayo Clinic from 2001 through 2005, and a vascular/interventional radiology fellowship at Mayo Clinic completed in 2006.