JAMESTOWN, N.D.— Ilycia Guerue, of Morrill, has been selected to the University of Jamestown’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
HONOR
Morrill student named to University of Jamestown Spring Dean's List
