HONOR

Morrill student named to University of Jamestown Spring Dean's List

JAMESTOWN, N.D.— Ilycia Guerue, of Morrill, has been selected to the University of Jamestown’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

