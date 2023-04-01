Janine Schmidt, Village Clerk of Morrill, received the Nebraska Municipal Clerks' Association's 2023 Outstanding Clerk of the Year Award in the Village Category. The award was presented to Schmidt at the annual banquet of the Nebraska Municipal Clerks' Association held on Thursday, March 16, at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, Nebraska.

Each year, the Nebraska Municipal Clerks' Association awards the Outstanding Clerk of the Year Award to one clerk in the First Class or Larger City category, one award in the Second Class City category and one award in the Village category. This is the highest honor awarded by the Nebraska Municipal Clerks' Association.

Schmidt has been employed as the village clerk for 7½ years. She is a member of the Panhandle Municipal Clerks' Association, the Nebraska Municipal Clerks' Association, and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She is a current district director on the Nebraska Municipal Clerk's Association Executive Board. She also serves as the clerk representative for the League of Nebraska Municipalities. She has received the designation of certified municipal clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks' Association and is currently working toward her master municipal clerk designation.

Schmidt has participated in several League of Nebraska Municipalities conferences, as well as classes, seminars and workshops to further her skills in the profession. She is active in numerous civic and community activities. She also serves on various local boards including Panhandle Area Development District, Western Nebraska Economic Development, Communications Advisory Board and Region 22 Emergency Management Board.

Schmidt is married to Matt Schmidt and they have four children, daughters Jessica (Chris), Marie (Tim), Katie (Torey) and son Phillip (Shelby). They are also blessed with four grandchildren, Eleanor, Cameron, Ryatt and Theodore.