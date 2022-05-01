Nebraska American Legion selects scholarship recipients

LINCOLN – The Nebraska American Legion selected three Panhandle students to be among 30 recipients of the Maynard Jensen Scholarship. The Maynard Jensen scholarship began in 1989 as “The American Legion Scholarship” and it was renamed in 1992 in memory of Past Department Commander Maynard Jensen of Aurora.

For the 34th consecutive year, the Nebraska American Legion has done its part in helping Nebraska students with scholarship money. The recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Dalli Anders, of Crawford; Emma Brownlow, of Alliance; and Lily Wagner, of Alliance.

Jensen was a World War II Navy Veteran who served in the invasion of Normandy and then in Southern France. He served as the Nebraska American Legion Department Commander from 1971-72.