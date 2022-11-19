Nebraska Arts Council director honored at retirement reception

Rita and Senator John Stinner hosted a retirement reception for Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Suzanne Wise has had a 34-year career with the Nebraska Arts Council. The Prairie Fiddlers played for the event.

Honored guests at the event included Senator John Harms and his wife, Pat; Senator John Stinner; Maggie Smith, executive director of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment; Chris Sommerich, executive director of Humanities Nebraska; Mike Markey, Nebraska Arts Council deputy director; Nebraska Arts Council Chairman Shari Hofschire ; Humanities Nebraska President Tami Hellman; Barbara Schlothauer, Humanities - Nebraska Board of Directors and Gretchen Peters, Nebraska Cultural Endowment Advisory Board.

The snnual Meeting of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment was held at the Scottsbluff Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. Members had the opportunity to visit the Scotts Bluff National Monument, WNAC Boos and Brews, and to dine locally.