Nebraska awards 1,344 degrees in December ceremonies
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

Shane FarritorLederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.

In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.

Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).

Alliance: Broderick Gage Fielding, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Alliance: John Nguyen, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.

Alliance: Dawson Jake Quick, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

Angora: Ashlee Ann Wallesen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

Chadron: MiaKayla Dawn Koerber, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

Gering: MaKenna Rose Dahlgrin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

Gering: Mitchell David Martin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Gering: Taylor Bjorn Nelson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Gering: Corey Caniglia Robinson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.

Kimball: Jamie Heather Bright, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

Rushville: Carlee Jae Hinn, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Scottsbluff: Mitchell Ronald Frank, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Scottsbluff: Jace Andrew Henderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.

Sidney: Evan Alexander Fort, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.

Sidney: Kolton Cutter O'Connell, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Sidney: Emma Alexis Tuzicka, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Torrington: Aaron Ray Rutz, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration

