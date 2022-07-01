 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation
HONORS

Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards over $56,000 in scholarships

  • 0

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced they awarded over $56,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-one distinguished students.

President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Ryan Loeske said, “The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation believes helping the next generation of cattlemen pursue their education is the key to continuing the world-class success of the Beef state. This year’s outstanding applicants are undoubtedly going to do great things for the future of the agriculture sector and we look forward to watching these young scholars grow their knowledge.” He continued, “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our many donors and those who gave to our Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. It is humbling to see communities across Nebraska come together to help these students.”

Panhandle scholarship winners were: 

Alliance - Madison Adam, Wade Sanders, Wyatt Walker, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

People are also reading…

 Bridgeport - Ellie Cline, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Chadron - Cole Madsen, $1,200 Martin Viersen Range Management & Conservation Memorial Scholarship

Dalton - Ashton Van Anne, $1,200 Western Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News