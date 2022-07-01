Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards over $56,000 in scholarships

President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Ryan Loeske said, “The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation believes helping the next generation of cattlemen pursue their education is the key to continuing the world-class success of the Beef state. This year’s outstanding applicants are undoubtedly going to do great things for the future of the agriculture sector and we look forward to watching these young scholars grow their knowledge.” He continued, “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our many donors and those who gave to our Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. It is humbling to see communities across Nebraska come together to help these students.”