LINCOLN —The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced it awarded over $64,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-nine distinguished students.

President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, Ryan Loeske said, “Each year, generous donors from across the state donate to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. Our donor’s support allowed us to award 59 outstanding students with academic scholarships to pursue their education and we cannot thank them enough.

“The NCF looks forward to watching these talented students continue their education and strengthen the future of the beef cattle industry.”

All scholarship recipients were recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in North Platte, Thursday, June 8, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

Panhandle 2023 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholars were:

Alliance: Jayda Meyring, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Wade Sanders, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Braelyn Shrewsbury, $1,200 Jim & Helen Gran Scholarship.

Bayard: Cambree Schmaltz, $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship.

Chappell: Rheo Dykstra, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.

Gering: Mackenzie Liakos, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.

Potter: Kailey Nicklas, $1,200 Western Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship.