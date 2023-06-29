Nearly 300 teachers and other education professionals from across Nebraska met in April to set the course for the next school year and to honor those who have gone above and beyond to support children and public education. The annual gathering was the NSEA’s 163rd Delegate Assembly.

Several individuals and organizations were honored during an Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 29.

“NSEA is pleased to recognize some exceptional people and organizations who have served public education in outstanding ways over the past year,” said NSEA President Jenni Benson.

Teaching Excellence Award: Amy Winters, Western Nebraska Community College, was honored with the 2023 NSEA Award for Teaching Excellence.

Amy has worked as a radio announcer, coach and before she began her teaching career was a non-traditional student at WNCC who became involved with on-campus organizations. After earning a master’s degree in Mathematics, she returned to WNCC's classrooms as an educator and began to boost the traditional view of math with enhanced technology, new course offerings, and comradery.

Her life path as a non-traditional student gave her insight into the learning difficulties many community college students face. This insight pushes her to continually look for new ways to evolve the classroom into a place where any student is accepted and any student can be successful.

Amy serves as division chair for the math and science department and as the lead advisor for Phi Theta Kappa. She tirelessly promotes math opportunities to people of all ages around the state and in the online classroom. Her work on the Nebraska Math Readiness Program has resulted in increased learning in mathematics as a result of the program in area high schools. She has also pushed the local PTK chapter with growth on-campus and a more visible presence in the community, as seen with the group's "We N-Courage Cougar Connections" project.

“Amy is devoted to student success both in and out of the classroom,” said Benson. “She has a deep desire to stay and grow as a life-long learner, and it undoubtedly shows with the time and dedication she puts forth for student success.”

NSEA Partner in Education Award: The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was honored with the NSEA Partner in Education Award.

“Promoting education and partnering with its local schools has been part of the Star-Herald’s mission since its founding in 1907,” said Benson. “Its coverage includes news stories on education issues, school activities, curriculum, board meetings, student and teacher successes, and more. Its work has made the community more aware of what is happening in its schools and ways in which residents can be involved and support educators and students.”

New Officers Elected: Renae Noble, Chadron Education Association, was elected as one of two Nebraska representatives to the National Education Association Board of Directors. They will take office on September 1, 2023.

This was the 163rd Delegate Assembly in the Association’s 156-year history. NSEA was founded in October 1867 in Brownville.