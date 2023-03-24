Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter recently announced the accreditation of 29 public libraries across Nebraska.

In a press release, Porter said, “We are dedicated to helping Nebraska libraries meet Nebraskans’ information needs, opening up the world of information for citizens of all ages. The Library Commission continues to work in partnership with Nebraska libraries and the regional library systems, using the Public Library Accreditation program to help public libraries grow and develop.”

The Public Library Accreditation process was put on hiatus for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was re-started in 2022.

Panhandle libraries accredited are: Bridgeport Public Library, Chadron Public Library and Chappell Memorial Library & Art Gallery.

Public libraries in Nebraska are accredited for a five-year period. To learn more about this process and to see a complete list of all accredited Nebraska public libraries, go to http://nlc.nebraska.gov/LibAccred/Standings.asp.