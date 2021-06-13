Nebraska Panhandle AHEC Scholars graduate

Congratulations to the following students who recently graduated from the Nebraska Area Health Education Center’s (AHEC) Scholars Program: Tanisha Garcia, Norma Rojas, and Haeler Paw. Garcia and Rojas recently graduated from WNCC’s ADN Nursing Program, and Paw recently graduated from UNMC CON Division’s BSN Nursing Program.

The Nebraska AHEC Scholars Program is a two-year program that is offered at no cost to the student. Throughout the two-year program, students must complete a minimum of 40 hours of didactic training each academic year in conjunction with their current health profession program curriculum, attend workshops throughout each year connecting them to community leaders and potential employers, and complete a culmination of 40 hours of community-based and/or experiential training in rural and/or urban underserved areas each year. The Nebraska AHEC Scholars Program is part of a national initiative that prepares health profession students who want to serve in rural or urban underserved areas.