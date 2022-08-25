Nebraska Rural Electric Association names new general manager

The Nebraska Rural Electric Association Executive Committee has named Rick Nelson as its general manager.

Nelson brings over 30 years of organizational leadership and industry expertise to the NREA. He is the general manager at Custer Public Power District in Broken Bow and he will continue serving in this position. Prior to joining Custer Public Power District in 2001, Nelson spent 12 years in the operations department at Central Iowa Power Cooperative.

Nelson said, “I want to thank the Nebraska Rural Electric Association board of directors for their support and am excited for the opportunity to work with our membership on important issues facing our industry. I am honored to be able to lead the Nebraska Rural Electric Association now and into the future.”

The Nebraska Rural Electric Association is the private non-profit statewide trade association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in the great state of Nebraska.