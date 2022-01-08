Nebraska State Patrol graduates 65th recruit class

LINCOLN, NEB. — Brady Wallace, of Scottsbluff, was among a new class of Nebraska State Troopers sworn-in Dec. 17 and ready to begin their careers serving Nebraska. The members of the 65th Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol.

“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”

The thirteen members of Camp 65 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during the graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“I can’t think of a more noble calling than serving the people of Nebraska, this great state,” Ricketts said. “You are joining the premiere law enforcement organization in the state of Nebraska and you have just attended an academy that is one of the most rigorous in the nation, and you’ve succeeded. You should be very proud of those accomplishments.”