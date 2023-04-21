CHADRON — Chadron State College has released the names of Nebraska high school students selected for its Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) following interviews earlier this year.

RHOP is a cooperative agreement between Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center established in the early 1990s to recruit rural Nebraska high school students who will return to practice in rural areas following professional school.

Dr. Ann Buchmann, professor of physical and life science, said she and her colleagues are pleased to welcome a new class of RHOP pre-health professions students.

“We always love to see our students grow from promising young high school students to mature health care professionals. RHOP has been an important pipeline to help educate and bring back health care professionals into the rural regions of Nebraska," Buchmann said.

Health Professions Program Director Kristal Kuhnel said it was exciting to be part of the process.

“They impressed us with their professionalism. They will make an impact on their communities,” Kuhnel said.

Medicine: Liam Blaser of Duncan, Piper Craig of Norfolk, Eva McConnell of Hershey, Jayna Moses of Amelia, Natalie Papiernik of Ord.

Medical Laboratory Science: Dalton Weidner of Humphrey.

Nursing: Raissa Nevarez of Champion.

Occupational Therapy: Mallorie Scott of O'Neill.

Physician Assistant: Aubrey Barrett of Scottsbluff, Solan Bowen of Amelia, Reece Vinzant of Bertrand.

Physical Therapy: Ellarey Harm of Gothenburg, Natasha Zeisler of Naper.

Radiography: Lindsie Leithead of Broadwater, Madysen Powell of Gering.