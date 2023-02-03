LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University recently announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Noah Longoria and Alannah Ventura, both of Gering; and Kathryn Phillips, of Scottsbluff, were among the students recognized with honors.

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.