NRD and NRCS host Area 1 Range Judging Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the Area 1 Range Judging Contest on Sept. 15 near Alliance. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA’s) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants and answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. There are a total of six Area Contests held each fall across the state of Nebraska.

The contest is divided into three divisions: Senior division is categorized as those participants that are a high school junior or senior; Junior division is categorized as those participants that are either a sophomore of below in class standing; and the adult division are those contestants who have graduated from high school. The Area 1 Range Judging contest hosted 10 schools including a total of 106 participants (25 seniors, 75 juniors and 6 in the adult division).

In the Senior Division,

• Sidney High School was the Champion team,

• Banner County FFA was the Reserve team,

• Scottsbluff FFA came in third and

• Cody-Kilgore FFA was fourth.