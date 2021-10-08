NRD and NRCS host Area 1 Range Judging Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the Area 1 Range Judging Contest on Sept. 15 near Alliance. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA’s) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants and answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. There are a total of six Area Contests held each fall across the state of Nebraska.
The contest is divided into three divisions: Senior division is categorized as those participants that are a high school junior or senior; Junior division is categorized as those participants that are either a sophomore of below in class standing; and the adult division are those contestants who have graduated from high school. The Area 1 Range Judging contest hosted 10 schools including a total of 106 participants (25 seniors, 75 juniors and 6 in the adult division).
In the Senior Division,
• Sidney High School was the Champion team,
• Banner County FFA was the Reserve team,
• Scottsbluff FFA came in third and
• Cody-Kilgore FFA was fourth.
Contestants’ scores were then calculated into individual scores;
1. Luke Kahl of Chadron FFA-first,
2. Graham Kovarik of Scottsbluff FFA- second,
3. Makyla Mason of Banner County FFA-third,
4. Grace Timm of Creek Valley FFA-fourth,
5. Zoe Fornander of Sidney High School- fifth,
6. Kord McMillen of Sidney High School- sixth,
7. Lily Teeple of Banner County FFA- seventh.
In the Junior Division,
• Chadron FFA was the Champion and third place teams,
• Sidney High School was Reserve, and
• Scottsbluff FFA came in fourth.
Contestants’ scores were then calculated into individual scores;
1. Cody Kahl of Chadron FFA-first,
2. Becca Reece of Sioux County FFA-second,
3. James Koerber of Chadron FFA- third,
4. Matthew Cabbage of Sidney High School- fourth,
5. Adam Knaub of Banner County FFA-fifth,
6. Emilee Benzel of Sidney High School-sixth,
7. Owen Wess of Chadron FFA seventh.
In the Adult Division, Sidney High School’s instructor Seth Schuessler placed first, Kortni Burnett of Bridgport FFA placed second, Justin Nollette of Cody-Kilgore FFA placed third, Amanda Schmidt of Scottsbluff FFA placed fourth. Both Champion and Reserve teams had a chance to compete at the State Range Judging Contest that was held near Valentine on Sept. 29.
Tricia Goes, Conservation Programs Specialist of UNWNRD, stated “Hosting this contest for 2021 allowed the students to get out of the classroom and into the outdoors for a day; which wasn’t offered in 2020. Students utilized their knowledge and had an enjoyable time testing their abilities at plant identification.”