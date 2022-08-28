NRD awards noteworthy conservationists

Each year, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) accepts nominations for individuals or groups who have shown exemplary work to protect our state’s natural resources in Northwest Nebraska. Nominations are accepted from agencies and natural resources professionals as well as private citizens, and nominees must be conducting their conservation efforts within the UNWNRD encompassing Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties.

Multiple categories of natural resource conservation can be recognized including Tree Planting, Forest Management, Range Management, Soil Conservation, Outdoor Recreation, Wildlife Habitat, Water Conservation, and Natural Resources Education. The UNWNRD Board of Directors will also entertain nominations in other categories as long as they fit into natural resources conservation.

The 2022 UNWNRD Conservation award winners are:

Conservation Award for Natural Resources Management: Dennis & Geraldine Brott of Crawford, nominated by Vicky Stoll.

Conservation Award for Wildlife Habitat: Jean Parker and Cross L Cattle Company of Gordon, nominated by Shelley Steffl of Nebraska Game & Parks.

Conservation Award for Range Management: Gabe Nielsen of Gordon, nominated by Jessica Nielsen.

Conservation Award for Tree Planting & Forest Management: Mike Raymer and Raymer family of Hay Springs, nominated by Steve Sandberg, UNWNRD Director.

Awards are typically presented at public events in order to appropriately honor and appreciate the work these conservationists are doing for Northwest Nebraska. Nielsen, Parker, and Raymer were recognized at the Sheridan County Fair before the Rodeo and Brott was recognized at the UNWNRD Office. Congratulations to the 2022 UNWNRD Conservation Awards winners and thank you for your outstanding conservation efforts.

Nominations for 2023 will be accepted from Jan. 1, 2023 to June 1. Please contact Kylen Armstrong at the Upper Niobrara White NRD for more information on Conservation Awards at 308-432-6190 or armstrong@unwnrd.org.