Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $89,750 in scholarships

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has selected 36 students to receive a total of $89,750 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

Winners of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarship include: Agribusiness Scholarshi,: Skylar Edmund of Harrison, $2,000 and Robert Kovarik of Gering, $2,000; Dorothy Bronson Scholarship, Ethan Bosche of Gering, $3,500; Donovan Andrews of Chappell, $250; Alan Dill Scholarship, Joshua Jennings of Scottsbluff, $1,000; Class of ’66 Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship), Sawyer Riddick, $1,000; CSI Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship), Trevor Schwartz, $6,000, Meagan Shuey, $6,000; Robert Murphy, $2,000; CSPM Scholarship (Gering High School Scholarship), Carmelo Timblin, $6,000, Brylee Dean, $6,000; Don and Dian Roth Scholarship, David Karpf of Gering, $1,000; Clara E. Muehlberger Scholarship, Donovan Andrews of Chappell, $4,000, Mike Sanderson of Harrison, $4,000, Sadie Cole of Gering (SHS), $4,000, Angelica Anaya of Scottsbluff, $4,000, Ava Marez of Gering, $4,000 and Marjie Schmitt of Mitchell, $2,000; Jane & Chet Fliesbach Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship), Joshua Jennings, $1,000, Alexandria Jones, $1,000, Robert Murphy, $1,000 and Angelica Anaya, $1,000; Fliesbach McAllister Scholarship, Sarah Connot of Gering, $1,000; Floyd’s Truck Center/ Brian Greif Scholarship, Tristan Encinia of Scottsbluff, $5,000; Dion Turner of Sidney, $5,000; Hispanic Advisory Scholarship, Carmelo Timblin of Gering, $1,000, Sasha Paez of Scottsbluff, $1,000, Justin Sharp of Gering, $1,000; Ava Marez of Gering, $1,000; Sharon M. Hoffman Music Educator’s Scholarship, Donovan Andrews of Chappell, $1,000; Lawrence Lemons Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship), Peyton Kriewald, $500; Lawrence and Pauline Lemons Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): Emma Knuester of Canyon City, California, $4,000, and Christian Bokelman of Morrill, $4,000; Margaret V. Lovercheck Scholarship (Gering High School Scholarship), Sarah Connot, $4,000; Mitchell Community Scholarship (Mitchell High School Scholarship), Aubree Branson, $1,000; Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Lily Teeple of Gering, $500.

“Our scholarship program is designed to benefit students in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We’re pleased to offer both academic and vocational scholarships that help regional students pursue their educational interests and hope that, ultimately, they will return to our communities to live and work,” Joanne Krieg, Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair, said.

For information about the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s scholarship program, visit the website at www.otcf.org.