The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has selected 45 students to receive a total of $90,500 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Winners of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarship include:

Agribusiness Scholarship: Braydon Binger of Hay Springs, $2,000 and Kaden Bohnsack of Gering, $2,000.

Alan Dill Scholarship: Halsey Clark of Scottsbluff, $1,000.

Atkins Scholarship: Cierra Schwarzkopf of Scottsbluff, $2,500.

Class of ’66 Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): Eliyah Johnson, $1,000.

CSI Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): CSI-A: Destina Cervantes, $6,000; CSI-B: Jackson Allen, $6,000; CSI-C: Sarah Griess, $2,000.

CSPM Scholarship (Gering High School Scholarship): CSPM-A: Eli Marez, $6,000; CSI-B: Cassidy Flores, $6,000; CSPM-C: Ariel DeMaranville, $2,000.

Clara E. Muehlberger Scholarship: Cort Rummel of Gurley, $4,000; Drew Leisy of Bridgeport, $4,000; Those receiving $2,000 Muehlberger Scholarships: Axi Benish (Gurley); Aubree Branson (Mitchell); Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff), Ashley Maschmeier (Gering); Those receiving $1,000 Muehlberger scholarships: Tamika Eastman (Harrison); Avery Davies (Hemingford); Halsey Clark (Scottsbluff); Kathryn Blakenship (Banner County); Madison Herbel (Gering); and Avery Weibert (Bridgeport).

Jane & Chet Fliesbach Scholarship ($1,000 Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): Celeste Arias, Gisela Felix-Morales, Tierra West, and Jaime Modec.

Fliesbach McAllister Scholarship: Lily Krahulic of Mitchell, $1,000.

Sharon Hoffman Music Educator’s Scholarship: Ella Ningen of Chappell, $1,000.

Floyd’s Truck Center/ Brian Greif Scholarship: Vance Meyer of Sidney, $5,000; Jasper Neal of Amherst, $2500.

Hispanic Advisory Scholarship: Three Scottsbluff High School graduates received a $1,000 scholarships: Lluvia Montelongo, Jennifer Camargo and Alyssa Mendoza.

Lawrence Lemons Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): Michael Mickey, $500.

Lawrence and Pauline Lemons Scholarship (Scottsbluff High School Scholarship): Natalie Garcia (Gering), $4,000; and Maddux Janacek (Gering), $4,000.

Margaret V. Lovercheck Scholarship (Gering High School Scholarship): Kaitlyn Peterson, $4,000.

Mitchell Community Scholarship (Mitchell High School Scholarship): Ismael Garcia, $1,000.

Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Kaden Bohnsack (Gering) $500.

Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Adolfo Vaquera Martinez of Scottsbluff, $2,000.

Don and Dian Roth Scholarship: Kara Higgins, Lincoln, $1,000.

“Our scholarship program is designed to benefit students in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We’re pleased to offer both academic and vocational scholarships that help regional students pursue their educational interests and hope that, ultimately, they will return to our communities to live and work,” Joanne Krieg, Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair, said. “The applicants for Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships this year were especially outstanding. We wish them all the very best.”

OCTF also extended its thanks to Jim and Nancy Kerr for their sponsorship of the new scholarship software OCTF was able to offer local students this year. This software has made applying for a scholarship easier, faster and more comprehensive than traditional applications of the past.

For information about the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s scholarship program, visit the website at www.otcf.org.