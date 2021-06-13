Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $93,500 in scholarships

Lovercheck Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg of Gering, $4,000

Mitchell Community Scholarship: Jayden Kanno of Mitchell, $1,000

Lawrence and Pauline Lemons Scholarship: Francisco Barrios and Ronald Sisson, both of Mitchell, $4,000 each

Lawrence Lemons Scholarship: Ashlyn Ibero of Scottsbluff, $500

Muehlberger Scholarship: Grace Michael of Scottsbluff, $4,000; Kenneth Wyland of Hemingford, $4,000; Ashton Davis of Rushville, $4,000; Karissa Benavides of Bridgeport, $4000; Landrie Nelson of Hemingford, $4,000; Rhegan Devier of Dalton, $2,000; Yazmin Marquez of Scottsbluff, $2,000

Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg of Gering, $500 Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Tucker Halstead of Gering, $2,000

Don and Dian Roth Scholarship: Kaitlyn Ng of Windsor, CO, $1,000 Atkins Bequest: James Heldt of Scottsbluff, $2,500

Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship: Savannah Jordan of Banner County; Kayle Morris of Gering; Caleigh Essert of Torrington; and Peyton Beaver of Scottsbluff, $2,000 each.