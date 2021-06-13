Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $93,500 in scholarships

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has selected 40 students to receive a total of $93,500 in scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. Winners of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships include:
Agribusiness Scholarship: Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff, $2,000 and Aleena Wagner of Broadwater, $2,000
Class of ’66, Ashlyn Ibero of Scottsbluff, $1,000
CSI Scholarship: Jamisyn Howard (CSI-A) $6,000, Tyler Smith (CSI-B) $6,000, Brett Hill (CSI-C) $2,000 – all of Scottsbluff
CSPM Scholarship: Lydia Cannot (CSPM-A) $6,000, Logan Andrews (CSPM-B) $6,000 of Gering
Dill Scholarship: Jaden Schumacher of Mitchell, $1,000
Floyd’s Truck Center, Brian Greif Scholarship: Hannah Smithson of Lander, WY, $1,500, Jakob Ratliff of Scottsbluff, $1,500, Dawson Reichert of Lingle, WY, $1,000, Brian Turek of Hemingford, $1,000
Fliesbach-/McAlister Scholarship: Paige Schneider of Gering, $1,000
Jane and Chet Fliesbach Scholarship: Jacqueline Patino, Elli Bauerkemper and Kiana Brannan, all of Scottsbluff, $1,000 each
Hispanic Advisory Council: Jacqueline Patino of Scottsbluff, $500 and Cassandra Rodriguez of Gering, $500
Lovercheck Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg of Gering, $4,000
Mitchell Community Scholarship: Jayden Kanno of Mitchell, $1,000
Lawrence and Pauline Lemons Scholarship: Francisco Barrios and Ronald Sisson, both of Mitchell, $4,000 each
Lawrence Lemons Scholarship: Ashlyn Ibero of Scottsbluff, $500
Muehlberger Scholarship: Grace Michael of Scottsbluff, $4,000; Kenneth Wyland of Hemingford, $4,000; Ashton Davis of Rushville, $4,000; Karissa Benavides of Bridgeport, $4000; Landrie Nelson of Hemingford, $4,000; Rhegan Devier of Dalton, $2,000; Yazmin Marquez of Scottsbluff, $2,000
Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Victoria Eckerberg of Gering, $500 Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Tucker Halstead of Gering, $2,000
Don and Dian Roth Scholarship: Kaitlyn Ng of Windsor, CO, $1,000 Atkins Bequest: James Heldt of Scottsbluff, $2,500
Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship: Savannah Jordan of Banner County; Kayle Morris of Gering; Caleigh Essert of Torrington; and Peyton Beaver of Scottsbluff, $2,000 each.
“Our scholarship program is designed to benefit students in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We’re pleased to offer both academic and vocational scholarships that help regional students pursue their educational interests and hope that, ultimately, they will return to our communities to live and work,” said Joanne Krieg, Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair.
For information about the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s scholarship program, call 308-353393 or visit the website at www.otcf.org.