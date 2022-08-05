P.E.O. chapter awards scholarships

Scottsbluff Chapter FC of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) announces that Tiffani Pile, of Scottsbluff, and Amy Hernandez of Minatare, are recipients of a Program for Continuing Education Grant from the International Chapter of P.E.O.

Established in 1973 this grant is a need-based grant providing one-time financial assistance to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families. Tiffani and Amy are both pursuing an associate degree in nursing at Western Nebraska Community College.