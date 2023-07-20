LeAnna Shultz, daughter of Kortney and Derek Shultz and a recent graduate of Mitchell High School, was selected to receive a $500 Scholarship from P.E.O. Chapter EU of Mitchell/Morrill.

While a student at Mitchell, Shultz was active in volleyball, cheerleading, FBLA, National Honor Society, Tigers Committed and Student Council. She will attend University of Nebraska at Kearney to pursue a major in dental hygienics.

Lily Krahulik, daughter of Jennifer and Ryan Krahulik and a recent graduate at Mitchell High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter EU of Mitchell/Morrill.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

During high school, Krahulik was active in speech, one acts, Quiz Bowl, National Honor Society and FBLA. She also participates in 4-H and Reach Youth Ministries. She will attend Hastings College to pursue a double major in studio art and art education.