PADD staff members complete certification training

The Panhandle Area Development District announces that staff members Amy Sapp, regional community planner, and David Welanko, grant writing specialist, recently returned from a weeklong Community Development Block Grant certification training course with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development. On Friday, Oct. 28, they were notified that they passed their exams and are now certified to administer CDBG projects.

The federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program offers funding for community and economic development projects to support additional federal, state, and private resource investment. Communities that receive CDBG funding use the grants to provide sanitary and safe housing, a suitable living environment, and expanded economic opportunities. CDBG funds are federal funds that DED receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on an annual basis.

Communities can apply to use those funds for planning and construction projects that: Benefit low and moderate-income persons; Prevent of eliminate slum or blight conditions; and Solve catastrophic health and safety threats.

PADD serves the 11 counties of the Panhandle with focus areas of business development, housing development, and community development.

PADD currently administers close to $4 million in the following CDBG grants: Gering Economic Development, Crawford Wastewater, Sidney Tourism, Morrill/Scottsbluff Owner Occupied Rehab, Morrill Public works, Big Springs Planning, and Lodgepole Water/Wastewater.