Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

“Strong leaders make strong communities,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber president. “We are pleased to add the talents and drive of Class XIV to those of the larger network of Leadership Nebraska alumni across the state. These 355 individuals are in the field every day making decisions and accelerating growth in their organizations, communities and state. We are proud of their passion for the Good Life.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, health care, agriculture, education, and government and policy.