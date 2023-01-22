Panhandle Coop Association presents Roy Chelf Employee of the Year Award

Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Bryan Reimers, Dalton location manager, as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee of the Year Award at the Panhandle Coop Association annual meeting held Jan. 19 at the Gering Civic Center.

“Bryan is a 23 year employee and has worn many hats in the time he has been with Panhandle Coop,” said Jim Lapaseotes, governance committee member of the Board of Directors. “Bryan has been a wonderful role model, mentor, and teacher to many of our Agronomy Sales and Operations team members.”

Reimers received a check for $2,500 and will receive an additional 40 hours of vacation time. He also received a clock and his picture will be displayed in the administrative office.

“Panhandle Cooperative Association had a profit of $1,428,059 in their fiscal year that ended on Aug. 31, 2022. The profits went into retained savings of the company. No patronage will be paid out,” reported CFO, Kim Anderson. “Equity redemptions for estates and retirements, paid throughout the year totaled $130,293.”

“Even though no patronage was paid out, the retail loyalty program, Coop Cash, paid out nearly $400,000, in fiscal 2022. It is basically the patronage for purchasing at the Main Street Market stores, which patrons can receive right away,” said President and CEO Charlie Wright in his comments to the audience. “Labor, inflation, supply chain issues, and ever changing prices in grocery, fuel and ag inputs continue to be challenges we face, but we will continue to look for ways to become more efficient by reviewing operational procedures and make positive plans for the long term future.”

For additional information contact Susan Wiedeman, 308-630-5249 or 308-641-2501.