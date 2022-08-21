Panhandle residents graduate University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Nebraska at the completion of the spring 2022 semester.

Alliance: Seth Aaron Sorensen, certificate.

Gering: Logan Carlson, Bachelor of Science; Delaney Donn Dean, Bachelor of Arts.

Potter: John T. Herboldsheimer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Scottsbluff: Kaylee Lynn Bentley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hunter Lee Hill, Bachelor of Science; Shianne Shaver, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Sidney: John Henry Houk, Bachelor of Arts; Kade L. Price, Bachelor of Science; Brodie J. Sutton, Bachelor of Science.

