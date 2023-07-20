The Western Nebraska Human Resource Management Association (WNHRMA) announced its 2023 scholarship winners.

Receiving a $1,000 award is Cambree Schmaltz who graduated from Bayard High School this year. As a student, Cambree was active in FFA, cross-country, golf, basketball, track, quiz bowl, LEAD team and National Honor Society. Cambree is planning to study agribusiness with a minor in animal science at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Receiving a $1,000 is Courtney Cox who graduated from Alliance High School in May 2021 and is currently studying finance and accounting at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She plans to graduate in May 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Courtney is currently involved in the UNK Honor’s Program, Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America, Wind Ensemble, and she is a campus tour guide. Courtney will be working in an internship this summer in manufacturing accounting for BluePrint Engines.

Receiving a $500 award is Kadra Clark who graduated from Southeast High School in May 2020 and is currently studying at Chadron State College. Kadra is active in the Rodeo Team, 4H, FFA and as an AmeriCorp volunteer. Kadra has worked on internships with Orbis Advantage and with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. Kadra will continue her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an option in marketing and a minor in textiles and design.

Receiving a $500 award is Meagan Shuey who graduated from Scottsbluff High School in May 2022. Meagan is currently active as a member of the Chadron State Cheer Team, and she was recognized for academic achievement on the CSC President’s List. Meagan plans to continue her studies in Business at Chadron State College where she would like to ultimately reach her goal of becoming a CPA.

Western Nebraska Human Resource Management Association meets at noon on the third Thursday of the month. The purpose of the association is to provide educational and networking opportunities for our members in the human resource profession. At least one scholarship is awarded each year to a student in or entering an accredited institution and majoring in a business-related field.