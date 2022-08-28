Panhandle students among 217 earning degrees in summer commencement

Panhandle candidates for degrees are: Jaycee Rice of Gering graduating with a bachelor degree in general studies: Jeffrey Koncaba of Scottsbluff graduating with a Master of Arts in Education in curriculum and instruction, and Christopher Arent of Sidney graduating with an Education Specialist degree in school superintendent; Seth Schuessler, of Sidney, graduating with a Master of Arts in Education in school principalship, 7-12; and Michelle Coplen or Wheatland graduating with an Master of Arts in Education in curriculum and instruction.