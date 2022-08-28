 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honors

Panhandle students among 217 earning degrees in summer commencement

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 217 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, Aug. 5 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Panhandle candidates for degrees are: Jaycee Rice of Gering graduating with a bachelor degree in general studies: Jeffrey Koncaba of Scottsbluff graduating with a Master of Arts in Education in curriculum and instruction, and Christopher Arent of Sidney graduating with an Education Specialist degree in school superintendent; Seth Schuessler, of Sidney, graduating with a Master of Arts in Education in school principalship, 7-12; and Michelle Coplen or Wheatland graduating with an Master of Arts in Education in curriculum and instruction.

Breaking News