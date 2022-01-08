Panhandle students among 387 students conferred at UNK

Panhandle graduates were: Alexander Cottrell, Alliance, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Rebeca Reza, Bachelor of General Studies, Alliance; Grace Tolstedt, Bachelor of Science, of Alliance; Luke Hamilton, of Bridgeport, Masters of Science, Biology; Andrea Ortgies, of Chappell, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Jesse Fitzke , of Gering, Masters of Arts – Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Transitional Certification; Kalen Krantz, of Gering, Bachelor of Arts - Education, English; Juana Perez, of Gering, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Martha Rawlings , of Gering, Curriculum & Instruction-Transitional Certification; Jessica Kissack, of Lodgepole, Bachelor of General Studies; General Studies; Opal Smallwood, of Rushville, Bachelor of Arts, English writing; Patrick Fleeman , of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Matt McLaughlin, of Scottsbluff, Educational Specialist Degree, School Superintendent’ Tyler Tjaden, of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Kira Wysocki , of Scottsbluff; Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; and Tessa Schumacher , of Sidney, Masters of Arts – Education, Reading PK-12.