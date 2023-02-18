LINCOLN — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Alliance: Madison Elizabeth Adam, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Shelbee Burke, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Aaron Matthew Farritor, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Chloe Mann, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maycee Quick, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Elise Stoike, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12).

Bayard: Laura Albro, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems.

Bridgeport: Paige Schmunk, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.

Chadron: Ethan Fox, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Jacey Garrett, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Gracie Jones, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Jameson Clark Margetts, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Teish Ngoi, sophomore, Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, acting; Maddi Pelton, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Jiesinh Lao Sayaloune, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

Dalton: Ethan Eckhardt, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer science.

Gering: Morgan Elizabeth Baird, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Nathan Mark Cantor, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies; Jaela Kae Hardin, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Andrew Howton, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; David Jonathan Karpf, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Megan Maser, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Emme G. Parker, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jackson Conner Regan, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Paige Schneider, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Justin Nathaniel Sharp, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Tayden Wiekhorst, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Dalton Wiese, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Elli Winkler, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental science.

Gordon: Justin Frandsen, senior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Aspen Rittgarn, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Brandon Michael Zywiec, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

Hemingford: Alex Neefe, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Kimball: Morgan Delaplane, junior, Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Kaitlin Heeg, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health.

Mitchell: Caleb Koranda, senior, Dean's Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Engineering, mathematics and computer science; Aymslee Mills, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science.

Rushville: Hayden Hoos, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

Scottsbluff: Aidan Amelio, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kyle Henderson, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Olivia Ann Hilyard, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Hannah N. Huynh, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Ava Imhof, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Rialeigh Grace Jacobsen, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kaitlyn Nicole Kizzire, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kamden Micheal McGrew, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Adrien Palomo, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer science; Ken Pham, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Ben Roberts, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Keara Rain Sell, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Abigail Webb, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Michael K. West, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, computer science; Addie Wright, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Mario Ybarra, post-baccalaureate, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Sidney: Benjamin Gregory Bashtovoi, junior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Daniel Jacob Bashtovoi, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Alecca Campbell, freshman, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Alexah Fort, junior, Dean's List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Sarah Wamsley, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.