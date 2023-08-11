CRETE — More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13. Ceremonies took place in Crete, in the university’s outdoor amphitheater, Cassel Theatre.

Majesty Lynn Maxwell, of Scottsbluff, Bachelor of Arts in sociology and psychology; Elijah James Smith, of Bridgeport, Bachelor of Arts in business administration; and Trey J. Winkler, of Gering, Bachelor of Science, mathematics and data analytics.