Panhandle students among more than 4,800 UNO students named to Dean's, Chancellor's Lists

More than 4,800 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.

John Mentgen, of Scottsbluff; Sawyer Riddick, of Gering; Kiera Running Hawk, of Gordon, each earned a spot on the Chancelor's List. Students who qualify for the Chancellor’s List earned a GPA of 4.0 during the term provided that 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Panhandle students named to the Dean's List were: Byron Adams, Kellen Drew Hayes, Brittani Marie Perez and Matthew Reese, all of Scottsbluff; Abby Brady and Allison Maschmeier, both of Gering; Tristen Laws, of Gordon; Jake Roberts, of Hay Springs; Allen Wesley McCumbers, of Morrill; and Nathan Wamsley, of Sidney. Students who qualify for the Dean’s List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better during the term listed above provided that 12 or more quality hours were completed.