Panhandle students among recent UNL grads

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.
Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.
Panhandle graduates were:
Bridgeport:
- Jocelyn Pohl, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education with high distinction.
- Tiana Lanae Rice, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
- Nathan Schmunk, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Chadron:
- Jacki Fowler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Marsland:
- Bryce Gregory Oetken, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Scottsbluff:
- Kelli Elizabeth Larson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
- Jordin Marie Mundt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Sidney:
- Thomas Evertt Kokjer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.