KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble will present concerts in five western Nebraska communities during its upcoming spring tour.

Performances in the Panhandle are scheduled 2 p.m. April 27 at Bridgeport Public Schools, 9 a.m. April 28 at Mitchell High School, 1 p.m. April 28 at Hemingford Public Schools and 7 p.m. April 28 at Alliance High School. The concert in Alliance is free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The 49-member group performs on campus and across the region, with a recruiting and concert tour scheduled each spring. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.

Panhandle students in the ensemble:

Flute/Piccolo: Courtney Cox, finance major Alliance; Alethia Henderson, of Gering, biochemistry.

Bass Clarinet: Kylie Mendiola, of Hemingford, music education.

Horn: Jamisyn Howard, of Scottsbluff, elementary education.

Percussion: Aiden Zaro, of Alliance, music education.; Kenna Krahulik, of Mitchell, exercise science