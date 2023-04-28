LINCOLN – Students from throughout the Panhandle were among 687 students awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Nebraska FFA.
The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.
Students earning State FFA degrees from the Panhandle were:
Alliance: Catherine Bryner, Delaney Childers, Dezyrae Hausmann, Kaigan McBride, Jayda Meyring
Bayard: Matt Applegate, Zoie Clause, Kierra Miller, Dugan Pafford, Cambree Schmaltz
Bridgeport: Lindsie Leithead, Mackenzie Liakos, Bethany Nichols, Jordan Wagner
Garden County: Zeke Christiansen, Wade Dodge, Taylor Fornander, Gunner Roberson, Morgan Ross, Kyle Rote, Jenason Spady
Gering: Briana Kessler, Chance Rahmig
Gordon-Rushville: Hadleigh Hoos
Hay Springs: Braydon Binger, Colter Meeks, Jett Rasmussen, James Scherbarth, Augustus Scott
Hemingford: Jett Eggers, Lillian Hasenauer, Hayden McDonald
Potter-Dix: Luke Kasten, Kailey Nicklas
Scottsbluff: Annamaria Amelio
Sidney: Joslyn Bertrand, Zoe Fornander, Emily Miller