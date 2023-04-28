LINCOLN – Students from throughout the Panhandle were among 687 students awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Nebraska FFA.

The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.