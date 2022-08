The University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted commencement ceremonies for August 2022 graduates at Baxter Arena on Friday, Aug. 12.

Among the graduates were Panhandle students: Mitchell Martin of Alliance graduated with a Master in of Social Work, and of Scottsbluff: Victoria Holub graduating with a Master of Business Administration, Katelyn Lambert graduating with a Master of Arts, and Calvin Ott graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.