Panhandle students earn degrees in Chadron State College Commencement ceremonies

CHADRON – Chadron State College undergraduate and graduate candidates were honored in a combined ceremony Saturday, May 15. Nebraska State College System Chancellor Dr. Paul D. Turman was featured as the speaker for the event.

Following is the list of candidates by degree, beginning with graduate students. (Undergraduate candidates who have earned academic honors are designated as: ***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA, **Magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA, *Cum laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA)

Master of Arts in Education: Christine Jelinek, Julie Weems, both of Alliance;: Eric Calkins, of Chadron; Amanda Hadenfeldt, Tiandra Lozoya, both of Scottsbluff; and James Bedient, of Torrington, Wyoming.

Master of Business Administration: Jordan Mak, of Alliance; Dana Muenchau, Darla Reed, Kaci Waugh, each of Chadron.

Master of Education : Megan Rust, of Scottsbluff; and Jeffery Lee Maddox II, of Sidney.

Master of Science in Organizational Management: Alexandria Nobiling, Joseph Ritzen, of Chadron; Nicholas Bibb, of Gering; and Amy Nelson, of Kimball.

Bachelor of Arts: Jakob Huck, of Bayard; Kassandra Marx, of Bridgeport; Zachary Carattini, Ricki Hickstein***, Denita Julius, Denise Marcoe**, Aubree Noble**, Clark Riesen**, each of Chadron; Aydin Garvin, of Crawford; Janessa Carley*** , of Dalton; Jarrod Paul, of Gordon; Ethan Skinner, of Hemingford; Gilbert Rodriguez II**, of Minatare; Emily Garl, Jori Peters***, both of Mitchell; Amanda Hotz, of Rushville;. Scottsbluff: Trevor Brunner***, Cynthia Clark, Nicholas Foote, Mason Ramig, all of Scottsbluff; Carissa Radtke, of Sidney.

Bachelor of Science: Hannah Korte, of Alliance; Drew Jersild**, Renee Redfern, Kylee Skinner***, of Chadron; Kristin Van Beek*, of Crawford; Jaden Mohr*, of Dix; Gering: Brandon Wallace, of Gering.

Bachelor of Science in Education: Kaitlin Failor, of Alliance; Shania Bozzetto***, Sarah Reish***, of Bayard; Chadron: Katarina Rischling***, of Chadron; Kaylee Bohnsack***, of Gering; Olivia Trimble*, of Mitchell; Kaitlin Howell, of Morrill; Rebecca DeWitt, Kyeisha Garza, Kaitlyn Hayhurst***, Blake Nikont, each of Scottsbluff.