Panhandle students graduate from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

The Class of 2022 of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis represented graduates from December and May, said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

NCTA has one commencement ceremony each year. On May 5, at the Curtis Community Center, 76 of the 80 graduate candidates participated before a packed gymnasium.

They received diplomas for Associate of Science degrees or Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agribusiness Management Systems (AMS), Agricultural Production Systems (APS) or Veterinary Technology Systems (VTS).

Class valedictorian was Rylie Borgerding of Blue Rapids, Kansas, and salutatorian was Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg. Both were animal science majors who completed their degree programs in December and will be continuing studies to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at a four-year college.

Panhandle graduates are listed by town and academic program:

Bayard – Gordon Acosta, certificates in Irrigation Technology and APS Beef Production; Ryan Liakos, APS Diversified Agricultural Management

Boelus – Darci Reimers, APS certificate in Equine Training Management

Bridgeport – Luke Lindberg, APS Diversified Agricultural Management

Harrison – Michael Comstock, APS Diversified Agricultural Management

Scottsbluff – Logan Fox, APS certificates in Irrigation Technology and Agricultural Welding