Panhandle students graduate Laramie County Community College

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College announced the list of graduates for the 2022 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.

Panhandle students recognized were:

— Jackson W. Jones, of Torrington, who graduated with an associate degree in science.

— Luis Arturo Portillo, of Kimball, who graduated with an associate degree in science.

— Morgan Darnell, of Gordon, who graduated as a credit diploma recipient and was on the President's Honor Roll. Students earning president’s honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA.