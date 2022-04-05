Panhandle UNMC senior medical students receive residency assignments

A total of 131 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, learned about their residency assignments today during an event at the Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The 2022 Main Residency Match — referred to as Match Day, is an annual rite of passage for medical students - a day when students across the country learn where they will train for the next three to seven years, depending on the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.