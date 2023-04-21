Two Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming students were among 36 new members selected by The Alpha Chapter of Wyoming at the University of Wyoming for the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Each year, 290 national chapters select new members into Phi Beta Kappa. Fewer than 1 percent of U.S. college graduates are chosen. Members have included 17 U.S. presidents and 42 U.S. Supreme Court justices. There are nearly 100 faculty and staff resident members in UW’s chapter. The students who are selected for this honor at UW are usually in the top 3 to 4 percent of their classes.

“A committee of Phi Beta Kappa members selects the eligible students based on liberal arts hours, foreign language hours and GPA,” Joy Landeira, professor, chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Alpha Chapter president said. “Phi Beta Kappa is one of the most respected honor societies in the United States.”

Students honored were Brock Parker, of Gering, astronomy and astrophysic, and Maryssa Lira, a Torrington High School graduate, Bachelor of Science in microbiology.