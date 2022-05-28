RBLI group meets with business owners

CHADRON - Twenty-three Chadron State College Rural Business Leadership Initiative (RBLI) students and five employees met with western Nebraska business owners and operators March 31 and April 1.

RBLI Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Business Cassandra Ritzen said the purpose of the trip was to help expose students to the opportunities and resources in rural communities. Stops in Scottsbluff and Gering during the two days included Twin Cities Development, Paul Reed Construction, Papa Moon Winery, Ciderhouse, Hotel 21, and Flyover Brewery.

While at Paul Reed Construction, the group was addressed by CSC President Randy Rhine and Gov. Pete Ricketts via video conference.

"Learning from rural leaders and building connections between people are core objectives of the RBLI experience," Ritzen said.

Jewel McBroom of Henry, Nebraska, said the trip was an amazing networking opportunity.

"It gave us a chance to not only meet people uniquely placed in the business world of our community but also gain access to very valuable resources and support. Everyone assumes that being rural means being limited in the possibility of entrepreneurship. Turns out that couldn't be further from the truth," McBroom said.

Lacey Hunter of Broadwater, Nebraska, said getting out and talking to people can open doors for opportunities.

"There are so many opportunities available in rural areas, especially for a business start-up if you know where to look and to get help. The chamber of commerce can be very helpful in getting you connected with the right people as they have a network that they use to help them if they are unable to assist," Hunter said.

Vivian Pease of Potter, Nebraska, said hearing the origin stories of the businesses was the most useful part of the trip for her.

"Seeing real people and their business was very helpful. Understanding what it will take to be successful is understanding how to continuously learn and grow. This trip was a great opportunity for us to be given the tools and ideas, and we just have to commit and put it into practice," Pease said.