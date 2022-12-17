Regional West awards surgical technology scholarships

Two students have been awarded James Massey, MD, Surgical Technology scholarships by the Regional West Foundation Board of Directors.

Makenna Culek and Anna McDaniel each received $1,500 scholarships, which will be split between the 2022 fall and 2023 spring semesters.

The scholarship was established by Regional West otolaryngologist James Massey, MD, to encourage high school graduates to pursue training in the Surgical Technology program at Western Nebraska Community College. The $1,500 scholarships are offered to full-time students in both the spring and fall.

For more information about the James Massey, MD, Surgical Technology Scholarship or other healthcare scholarships, contact the Regional West Foundation at 308-630-2244. Applications can be downloaded at www.RegionalWestFoundation.org.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in health care. Today, the Foundation’s success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.