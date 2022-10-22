 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Regional West Foundation announces 2022-23 School of Radiologic Technology Scholarship Awards

The Regional West Foundation Board of Directors has awarded seven Regional West School of Radiologic Technology students a total of $18,000 in scholarships.

Founded in 1951, Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology is a two-year hospital-based program offering the only radiographer education program in western Nebraska.

Shelby Bewley received the Regional West Foundation $5,000 scholarship. The $4,000 Drawbaugh Scholarship was awarded to Kilee Stauffer, and the $3,000 Ostenberg Scholarship went to Blake Dodd.

Addison Lewis received the $2,000 C.N. Sorensen Scholarship, and Carlee Brester earned the $2,000 H. Swanson Scholarship.

The $1,000 Radiology Fund Scholarship went to Long “Snow” Phan, and Megan Oligmueller received a $1,000 scholarship from an anonymous donor.

Each award will be split between the 2022 fall and 2023 spring semesters.

